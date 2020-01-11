The Queen, Prince Charles, William, and Harry Will Meet Monday to Discuss ‘Megxit’ Deal
The most senior royal members of the royal family—the queen, and Princes Charles, William, and Harry—will meet face to face on Monday at Sandringham, the queen’s winter holiday home, to “talk things through,” according to Harper's Bazaar. Meghan Markle will likely join the discussions by phone from Canada, it is reported. She flew back there on Thursday to be reunited with baby Archie. The main players have already spoken by phone to discuss the terms of Harry and Meghan’s planned exit from their roles as “senior royals,” with the queen reportedly keen to hammer out the finalities “within days, not weeks,” in order to bring to an end the tumult of controversy and raging tabloid headlines.
Key matters to be resolved include whether the couple will retain their royal titles, what roles within the royal family they will play, what level of public funding they should receive given their intention to become “financially independent” and make money as private individuals, where they will live, and how much their security will cost and who will pay for it.
“A range of possibilities” will be under consideration, a source told Harper's Bazaar, which will “take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week. Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the duke and duchess requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting and the request for this to be resolved at pace is still Her Majesty’s wish.”