The Real-Deal Headphones You Need Now

Why should you settle for headphones that don’t adapt to your listening habits? The A-Audio Legacy Over-Ear Headphones are the real deal. Their combination of a versatile, powerful soundstage and a handsome, durable design make them stand out. They have been recognized by CES thanks in part to their 3-Stage capability, a technology which allows you to switch between passive audio, bass enhancement, and active noise cancellation modes in order to create the ideal moment-to-moment listening experience. Add in Legacy's chrome and steel construction, ultra-comfortable memory foam padding, and dual jacks for communal listening and you have a great product. And the cost? That's the best news. The A-Audio Legacy Over-Ear Headphones are normally available for $299, but you can get them today for $79.99.
Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.