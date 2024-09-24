The Real Reason Mark Robinson’s Staff Quit in Droves

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Let’s be honest, the key staffers who quit the North Carolina gubernatorial campaign of Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson walked out not because of his alleged comments on an online pornography forum unearthed by CNN last week–which he denies–but because he’s going to lose.

That’s according to co-host Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal, who adds, “Mark Robinson has a history of making anti-LGBTQ remarks. He has a history of making anti-Semitic remarks and none of that bothered these people.”

“Clearly the only reason they resigned is that they figured out that he ain’t going to win. And this has nothing to do with morals, nothing to do with ethics, nothing to do with anything because if you’re supporting a guy and working for a guy who has said just the most vicious things about Jews, about queer people, and that’s an incomplete list, you’re not suddenly upset about something like this.”

There is one caveat, however, Levy admits: “Unless of course the fact that he actually said he liked watching trans porn was too much for them, which I suppose is possible.”

Plus! Blake Chastain, host of the podcasts Exvangelical and Powers & Principalities, joins the show to talk about the rise in power of white evangelical Christians inside of the Republican party, off the back of his new book, Exvangelical and Beyond: How American Christianity Went Radical and the Movement That's Fighting Back.

Then, activist and recovering addict Ryan Hampton joins us to tell us all about his new book, Fentanyl Nation: Toxic Politics and America's Failed War on Drugs and all the barriers he faced to getting help.

