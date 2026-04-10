The Reason Why Trump and His Goons Are Scrambling

President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the Iran war has caused many top administration officials to become rattled about their careers and the country, the president’s biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff, who previously said that the Iran war marks the “beginning of the end” for Trump, told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that he has been told that many of the president’s top administration officials have now begun plotting.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

Wolff said he spoke on Wednesday with “a highly placed deep state person who has a daily interaction with the White House.”

“This person has never seen so many people in the seat of power, let’s say, who are so rattled—rattled about everything. Rattled about their own careers, rattled about what happens tomorrow, and at some level, rattled about how the government continues to operate, and... rattled about the fate of the country," Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

“This person also says that ‘no one is getting a clear message from POTUS,’” Wolff continued, adding that that would suggest that Trump himself “is also probably rattled.”

No one is getting a clear message from Trump about Iran, Wolff's source told him. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“He doesn’t know what’s going on. He does not know what to do. He, at some level, recognizes that he has gotten himself into a corner which he can’t get out of,” Wolff continued.

In this situation, several top administration officials are now figuring out how to save themselves—except for one who is “too dumb” to know that’s what he should be doing, Wolff said.

“This person who I was speaking to yesterday described it as... ‘everybody’s plotting.’”

“Marco Rubio is plotting, Hegseth is plotting, Jared Kushner is plotting, and JD Vance is plotting, but JD Vance doesn’t really know how to plot,” Wolff said.

Wolff questioned how Vance could possibly emerge appearing to have Trump’s support, because it has been reported that the vice president put up the most resistance to going to war with Iran, though he ultimately backed his boss’ decision.

“I don’t know how he comes out looking loyal because it’s going to be clear that he was a source on this,” Wolff said, referring to a New York Times report by Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman about how Trump decided to go to war.

“The only one not trying to retreat is Pete Hegseth—[who is] too dumb to know that he has to retreat.”

When reached for comment, the White House disputed Wolff’s credibility with a familiar statement.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”