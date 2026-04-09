MAGA Rebel Reveals Why Trump is Lashing Out

A friend-turned-foe of President Donald Trump is done paying mind to his raging Truth Social rants.

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, 51, said it was clear why the 79-year-old president lashed out against her on social media following the victory of a Republican candidate in the race to fill the seat she vacated.

Trump went on a fresh Truth Social rampage against Greene on Wednesday after GOP candidate Clay Fuller, a former district attorney, won the special election for Georgia’s 14th congressional district.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown’s (GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!) seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly, and right from the beginning, despite many people running for that ‘TRUMP’ +37 seat, and despite the stench left by Greene. Congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor!” he wrote.

Greene told CNN’s The Situation Room that she wasn’t interested in entertaining Trump’s latest screed.

“I don‘t have to respond to that. You don‘t respond to bullies, and you don‘t pay attention to people when they‘re failing, and President Trump is failing right now. And so he‘s a man that‘s lashing out,” she said Thursday.

“After all, this is the man that threatened to wipe out an entire civilization of people. You can‘t respond to someone like that. They‘re mentally unstable,” she continued.

Greene joined a chorus of Republicans who called to invoke the 25th Amendment after Trump threatened to wipe out an entire civilization during his tense standoff with Iran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 25th Amendment lays out succession in the event of presidential incapacity.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote early Tuesday morning. Just before his own deadline struck, the president announced a two-week ceasefire.

“It’s absolute madness. How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again?” Greene told CNN. “That’s what the president called for, and that shows that there’s serious instability in his thinking that he would—not only would he even say that in a private room, perhaps with his advisors—but actually go to his megaphone, his Truth Social and post that for the entire country and the entire world.”

“This is—it’s unreal. This should never be tolerated,” she went on. “I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through, but the conversation needs to be had. And he’s out of control, and people within the administration need to step up, take responsibility and rein this in.”

When reached for comment on Greene’s remarks, the White House responded with a fresh attack.