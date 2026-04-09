Marjorie Taylor Greene has reached new heights in her war against President Donald Trump, declaring that it’s time to “burn the Republican Party to the ground.”

The former Georgia congresswoman has become the poster girl for Trump dissent, morphing from perhaps his most enthusiastic cheerleader into one of his most vocal critics. She cried foul over an alleged Epstein cover-up and lamented the self-described “Peace President” guiding the U.S. into another war.

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist Infowars host, has joined Greene in parting with the president over “Operation Epic Fury” in Iran, and on Wednesday, the pair sat down for an interview on Jones’ show. Greene pulled no punches.

Greene spoke to Alex Jones on “Infowars.” Infowars

She accused Trump of abandoning his “America First” principles and turned her fire on his war. “Here’s what we have to do. We have to be realistic about the Republican Party. The Republican Party needs burned to the ground,” she told Jones.

Greene said the party is “completely controlled” by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and by Zionists. “That is a serious problem,” she said.

She continued: “That means you, the American people, don’t control your own government and those you elect. They’re controlled by donors that have one specific interest, and that is Israel. Now, we’re talking about the secular government of Israel. We’re not talking about Jewish people, so I don’t wanna hear any of the antisemitism stuff. We’re over that.”

She said the GOP should back candidates who aren’t connected to AIPAC or “AIPAC-adjacent donors.”

Greene, who left Congress in January after announcing her resignation in January, added: “That is a very serious issue. And the reality about Trump, everybody’s like, “What’s wrong with Trump?” The president is controlled and everyone can see it. People are just afraid to say it out loud, but the reality is that he’s completely controlled.”

Greene pointed to Trump megadonor Miriam Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the founder and former chairman and CEO of casino company Las Vegas Sands. The businesswoman was born and raised in Tel Aviv and has long advocated for the U.S. to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. She has even encouraged Trump to run for a third term in 2028.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump’s former cheerleader, broke from the president over the release of the Epstein files and his war. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Adelson and her late husband donated about $200 million to Trump’s election campaigns, dating back to 2016.

Greene said people need to “open their eyes.”

She also complained about the war directly, saying Trump “is leading our military to fight a war on behalf of Israel.”

“It is horrific what is happening,” she added.

Greene also tore into the influence of war hawks like Fox News’ Mark Levin on the president. “I’m afraid based on President Trump telling us, ‘watch Mark Levin’ and then Mark Levin laying out all the reasons of why nuclear weapons need to be used. I’m truly afraid that this is where it’s headed. And that’s why I was willing to say [invoke the] 25th Amendment.”

Georgia, and Greene, have clearly been on Trump's mind. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Greene and Trump’s relationship began to sour when the longtime MAGA loyalist began to publicly push for the Epstein files to be released, at a time when the Trump administration was desperately trying to distract from the issue. Trump began to call his former ally “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene,” and eventually “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, when her critique extended to Trump’s war in Iran, which she saw as evidence of the president abandoning campaign promises.

Trump used the new nickname as recently as Wednesday, explaining its meaning as he usually does. He congratulated Clay Fuller, the Republican who won a runoff election for Greene’s vacant seat, but couldn’t resist a jab at her, writing “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown’s (GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!) seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man.”