The Return of Tywin Lannister? ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Charles Dance Suggests Tywin Will Be Back

We’ll have to wait ‘til April 2015 for the return of HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, the boobs-and-battles television series adapted from a series of novels by George R.R. Martin. Nevertheless, anticipation for the upcoming fifth season began building in July at San Diego Comic-Con when creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed many of the new additions to the cast, as well as the characters they’ll be playing.

The finale to Season 4 of Thrones, titled “The Children,” saw Tyrion Lannister be released from his sell by his incestuous brother, Jaime—where he was being held for the murder of the lil’ bastard King Joffrey Baratheon. Then, Tyrion finds his ex-lover Shae, who provided explosive testimony against him at his trial, in the bed of his scheming father, Tywin. So, Tyrion proceeds to strangle Shae to death before (presumably) killing his father in the privy, shooting him with Joffrey’s crossbow as he sits on the toilet.

However, when asked about whether or not he’ll be back for Season 5 of Thrones, the veteran British actor Charles Dance, who plays Tywin, said not so fast.

“Um, well… I’m not completely missing out on the next series,” said Dance. “More than that, I’m not going to say.” Then, he laughs. “You haven’t seen the last of Tywin Lannister is all I’ll say!”

You can watch Dance’s interview/confession below:

As for Season 5, we do know that it will be culled from material in the books A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons, and was filmed largely in Spain, which will double as Dorne—the home of the Martell family. Oberyn “Red Viper” Martell, of course, was brutally killed during a trial by combat with The Mountain.