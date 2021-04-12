The Richest Eight People in the World Are Now Worth $1 Trillion

Read it at Bloomberg
The eight richest people in the world are now worth more than $1 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The new total comes after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin became the seventh and eighth people in the world to hold fortunes of $100 billion. Together, the group–which also includes Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet–have added $110 billion to their net worth in the last year alone. The billionaires’ collective fortune amounts to one-seventh of the $7.4 trillion held by the bottom 50 percent of all American households.