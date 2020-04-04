The Rise of Video Conferencing Quarantine Porn

With porn productions on pause for the foreseeable future, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders in XXX hotbeds California, Florida, and Nevada, adult filmmaker Alexandre Sartre and star Ivy Wolfe hatched a plan: get four of the biggest names in porn together via video conference and leave the rest up to their wild imaginations.

Like Adult Time, which is launching porn’s version of The Daily Show amid the ongoing public health crisis, Sartre and Wolfe’s initial motivation was to provide work for those whose work, camming notwithstanding, has largely stalled.

“The performers who are lucky enough to be mules and shoot a year’s worth of content, they’ll be OK for awhile, but the ones who only shoot a few weeks out are just doing solos, so it’s a bit one-note,” says Sartre. “So we thought: What if we did a quarantine porn via video conference? And since it’s a rectangle on the screen, let’s have four performers, and let’s make it be a lesbian orgy.”

Sartre and Wolfe recruited adult stars Charlotte Sartre, Aiden Ashley, and the legendary Joanna Angel—“two tattooed goths, two pretty blondes,” offers the director—for the four-way shoot, all shot at their respective homes. According to Sartre, there was a 20-minute technical rehearsal, where they checked that everyone’s webcams, browsers, audio, and plug-ins were working smoothly; then, they voted on what outfits, props and lighting to use. Then they let it rip.

“This was completely different,” says Wolfe. “You go from having a whole crew of people, or at least another person if you are exchanging content, to everyone on screens! It creates a deep sense of longing but comfort at the same time. I feel this scene will connect with a lot of quarantined viewers because this is their exact situation right now.”

Filming took only 40 minutes—these are industry pros, after all—opening with some light banter before breaking out the toys.

“What’s funny about it is that it’s hot and sexy but it’s also really funny,” says Sartre. “It’s like the world’s dirtiest sorority house but really genuine—there’s nothing scripted about it. It’s four girls trapped inside having a blast.”

“I think from the tone of our voices and the movement of our bodies you can very easily tell what the most fun parts were,” adds Angel. “ It shows that even us horny sexual demons can satisfy our own libidos while still flattening the curve.”

The resulting 20-minute video, titled “Quarantine Lesbian Circle Jerk,” was released via pay-per-view on each performer’s OnlyFans account. It’s the opening salvo in what will be an ongoing quarantine-porn series for Sartre, who recently shot a follow-up titled “Will U Be My Quarantine?” starring Wolfe and AVN Award winner Maitland Ward, a former Hollywood actress and the hottest new star in the adult world.

“The fact that it is a conference that everyone’s doing for work, school and everything else, and it’s a format that everyone’s gotten used to seeing every day, that’s what makes it both relatable and hysterical,” maintains Sartre.

There’s no telling exactly when the porn industry—or for that matter, the world—will be back up and running, and quarantine-themed content joins the sea of XXX coronavirus parodies that are keeping both performers and fans sated. Also, given how the Trump administration has chosen to discriminate against sex workers by excluding them from the recent $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, it provides some much-needed economic relief to these tireless workers.

“ I have plenty to keep me occupied, and I am eternally grateful and gracious that there are people who enjoy watching the content I make from home,” says Angel. “However, the people I have a genuine concern for in the porn industry right now are the cameramen, the lighting guys, the set designers, the makeup artists, the photographers, etc.—all the people who create the movies that have made us look beautiful and given us the fans that we have. So I encourage anyone who is a porn fan to donate to the Free Speech Coalition’s emergency fund for all the people who can’t generate any income during this time.”