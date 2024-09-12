The Rock Shares Details of His ‘Adult’ Party Trick Involving Grapes

Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson is apparently the life of the party. In an promotional interview for his new animated Disney movie, Moana 2, he revealed a unique party trick that he’s been known to break out—but only for adults. The admission came after Johnson told Entertainment Weekly that kids love him at birthday parties. The former wrestler says “kids go crazy” when he bounces his pecs and acts like his Moana character, Maui. “If it was an adult party, well...” he told the magazine. “With tequila, I do this thing where I can pick up a grape. Not with my hands, not with my feet, not even my mouth. Right now, my publicist is [looking at me] like, ‘Please, God, don't say anymore. Don’t, please.’” Unfortunately, he didn’t fully reveal how he retrieves that grape, but it’s probably safe to say the answer is NSFW. The animated film, which hits theaters in November, will also see the return of Auli'i Cravalho, who voices the title character. Later in the conversation, Johnson revealed that the franchise means a lot to him because he has three daughters and loves the film’s message to young girls not to be “small.”