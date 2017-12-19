‘The Room’ to Finally Get Wide Theatrical Release

CHEAT SHEET
Tommy Wiseau’s film The Room, a cult favorite for being known as “the best worst movie ever made” and now the inspiration behind James Franco’s critically acclaimed The Disaster Artist, will finally see a wide theatrical release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events will release the film in around 600 theaters in the U.S. for a special one-day release on January 10, 2018. The film has long been a fan-favorite for midnight screenings in major cities, but had thus far never seen a wide release in its 14-year existence.