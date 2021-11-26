The Royals Love Feuding With the BBC Way More Than Each Other

The fuss began last weekend, when news broke that Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Prince Charles had combined to threaten the BBC with a tri-household boycott over a new documentary, entitled The Princes and the Press. The film, it was reported, would claim that their offices had briefed against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to undermine them as their plans to depart the British monarchy became public.

The palace had used similar tactics earlier in the year to successfully get an ITV documentary, Harry and William: What Went Wrong to withdraw a claim that William’s team planted a story questioning Harry’s mental health as the Sussex exit unfolded.

But the BBC would not be cowed. The broadcast went ahead Monday night, presented by the corporation’s media editor Amol Rajan, with part two due next Monday. The first episode did not go into detail on the allegations; the second episode follows this Monday—neither have been seen pre-broadcast by the royals or their aides, although the BBC reportedly offered the palace a right of reply.