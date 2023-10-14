Read it at People
Police say they have launched a national manhunt after the mother of The Sandlot actor Marty York after she was found dead in her Crescent City, California home Thursday morning. The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office announced in a post on Facebook that they were searching for Daniel James Walter, also known as Edward Patrick Davies, 54, the boyfriend of York’s mother, Deanna Esmaeel. Authorities were able to locate Walter’s vehicle on Friday but he remains at large. York took to social media to urge anyone who had seen Walter to contact police.