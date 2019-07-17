Get 25% Off a Highly Rated Sheet Set That’s Breathable, Hypoallergenic, and 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell

Amazon Prime Day is over but the deals never stop: Today only, you can save 25% on a highly-rated sheet set from Denver-based Sheets & Giggles that’s made entirely of Eucalyptus Lyocell.

The breathable and hypoallergenic sheet set is going for $103 today and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The materials are designed to keep you cool all night and will get softer and softer with each wash. And they’re eco-friendly, to boot: Eucalyptus production entails as much as 96 percent less water than cotton (even taken with a grain of salt, water use in cotton sheets is real and significant). For a cooler summer, grab an upgrade that saves you a few dollars. Get it on Amazon >

