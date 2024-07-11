‘The Shining’ Star Dies in Her Sleep From Diabetes

Shelley Duvall, known for her starring roles in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Popeye died Thursday at 75. In addition to her work on the big screen, Duvall was also heralded for her work on children’s television, for which she received two Emmy nominations.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was by Duvall’s side when she “died in her sleep of complications from diabetes” in Blanco, Texas.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy said in a statement.

After leaving Hollywood, Duvall made a comeback with a role in the 2023 horror film The Forest Hills.

In her later years, Duvall’s struggles with her mental health were put on display, namely through a 2016 appearance on The Dr. Phil show. In the episode titled “A Hollywood Star’s Descent Into Mental Illness: Saving The Shining’s Shelley Duvall,” Duvall got candid and told Dr. Phil, “I’m very sick, I need help.” Following their conversation, Duvall reportedly sought treatment for her issues but left the facility after three days.

Following their conversation, Dr. Phil received a lot of pushback from viewers claiming he had exploited the star. However, according to a CNN interview in 2023, Dr. Phil said he didn’t feel guilt over it. “I don’t regret what I did,” he told Chris Wallace. “I regret that it was promoted in a way that people thought was unbecoming.”

More recently, the reclusive star was profiled by The New York Times in April and talked about her Hollywood exit.

“I was a star; I had leading roles,” Duvall said. “People think it’s just aging, but it’s not. It’s violence.”