‘The Simpsons’ Vows to Recast Non-White Roles, White ‘Family Guy’ Actor Steps Away From Black Character
Two of the longest-running animated shows in the country are changing their casting of characters of color. Mike Henry, the white actor who has voiced the Black character Cleveland Brown on Family Guy for nearly 20 years, announced Friday that he will no longer play the role. Producers of The Simpsons announced that they will no longer cast white actors to play non-white characters and will recast current white actors who voice characters of color. Hank Azaria, who voices the Indian immigrant character Apu, announced in January he would step away from the role. The show had faced criticism for its handling of race and stereotypes before, including a feature documentary titled The Problem With Apu. Both shows air on Fox. Other shows preceded The Simpsons and Family Guy: Netflix’s Big Mouth and Apple’s Central Park announced they would recast Black and biracial characters with Black or mixed race actors earlier this week.