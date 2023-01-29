The Spice Girls May Reunite for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
ZIGAZIG AH!
The Spice Girls may reunite to play at King Charles’ blockbuster coronation concert in early May, according to a report in the Sun. If so, it would be the first time the band has reunited as a full five-member group since performing at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. An “insider” told the Sun: “Royal organizers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band, and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five piece for such a historical event. Certainly, the reality is that the Coronation is as special as the Olympics—a one-off celebration and unique performance. There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant. Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.” Mel B recently said the band would reunite for a special occasion. “I can’t tell you exactly, but there’s going to be something that is going to be announced pretty soon.” Geri Halliwell and Mel B famously kissed Charles at an event to mark the 21st anniversary of his Prince’s Trust charity in 1997.