‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Gets a Movie After Final Season
LONG SUMMER
Hit YA Amazon show The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting its own follow-on movie, Amazon MGM Studios has announced. The series stars Lola Tung and is based on books written by Jenny Han, centering on a love triangle between a girl and two brothers. It thrilled tens of millions of viewers in its third season, with the announcement of the concluding movie coming at the series finale’s red carpet party in Paris. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.” She is expected to direct the feature-length production and co-write it with Sarah Kucserka. Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We’re proud of the series’s extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”