The Summer’s Craziest New Roller Coasters (PHOTOS)Hold On! Collect your courage and ride on one of this year’s new crop of amusement-park attractions—if you can survive the record-shattering speeds, mind-bending loops, and heart-stopping falls.Condé Nast TravelerUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 5:36PM ET / Published Jul. 04, 2014 5:45AM ET Banshee, King's IslandDon Helbig New England Skyscreamer, Six Flags New EnglandCourtesy of MGM Resorts International El Loco, AdventuredomeDenise Truscello High Roller, The LINQDenise Truscello Thunderbolt, Luna ParkCourtesy of Luna Park Goliath, Six Flags Great AmericaCourtesy of Six Flags Entertainment Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, Six Flags Great AdventureCourtesy of Six Flags Entertainment Falcon's Fury, Busch GardensBusch Gardens Tampa Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal StudiosUniversal Orlando Resort