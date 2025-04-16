The Swamp: Trump Plots Trailer Park Takeover For His $1 Billion ‘Gold’ Library

It’s a Beast of a time in Washington. Donald Trump’s D.C. reality show is full of new characters, plot twists, and cliffhangers, and the Daily Beast will navigate you through it. The 47th president won’t need to drain The Swamp. It’s all leaking here… To get all the juiciest secrets every week sign up here.

It makes sense that one of the world’s most expensive trailer parks is located in Palm Beach just down the coast from Mar-a-Lago, which according to its owner is “the biggest house, the most spectacular place in all of Florida.”

Briny Breezes is a kitschy community–where a 380-square foot, one bed, one bath trailer can be yours for $380,000. Some residents grabbed their units for $37,000 in the late-90s. In addition to views, Briny Breezes is a community. Activities include shuffleboard and cards when they’re not gazing out from their mobile homes squeezed between the intracoastal waterway and the azure sea of the Atlantic and contemplating their mortality or their next meal.

The trailer park at Briny Breezes would create a Trump Coast—or perhaps new Gold Coast—in southern Florida. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Google Earth

But all that might go away.

Briny, as the locals call it, is also a favorite site for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and you can bet the library will be the biggest, the boldest and almost certainly the goldest in history. Trump shouldn’t feel any pressure to nail down a spot since there are many options. No doubt billionaire Palm Beach developer (and Miami Dolphins owner) Steve Ross would be open for a chat about including the presidential library in his West Palm revitalization project.

We hear Trump is not in the least fazed by the $1 billion it would take to buy the 43-acre seaside plot. He’d get an entire town for his money. Trumpville has a nice ring.

Of all people, the friend who suggested the trailer park idea to Trump was Vanilla Ice (real name, Robert Matthew Van Winkle) who played Ice, Ice Baby at the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party.

Vanilla Ice, the musical act at Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31, is behind the plan for the trailer park. Ron Filipowski/X

We hear the former real estate developer is moving fast and work could start on Trumpville before predecessor Joe Biden has even settled on a site. Biden is struggling to raise funds and, as we have previously reported in The Swamp, the Obama library in Chicago is still in construction nine years after he left the office. By contrast Reagan took just 1,000 days to open the doors of his library and Clinton’s was open to visitors in 1,398 days.

Trump has already pumped millions into an escrow account designated to a lasting memorial to the 45th and 47th president, The Swamp has learned. His goal is to make his library bigger and better than Reagan’s, which is generally considered to be best of brand.

“There is nothing formal, but it looks like there is interest in the property,” said Florida real estate broker James Arena. “It would not only be a presidential library. It would be the first presidential township in America,” he told us.

The last presidential library to break ground was Obama's, in September 2021—and it is still not complete. Chicago Tribune/TNS

Every previous president has waited until they have left office to begin raising donations for their libraries. Naturally, they wait to avoid conflict of interest concerns. Trump has no such worries. He had the $15 million ABC News settlement from the George Stephanopoulos defamation lawsuit paid toward his library. He also pocketed $25 million from Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta to make up for Facebook shutting down the president’s account after January 6th. As Nick Clegg, Meta’s then president of global affairs, explained on January 21, 2021: ”Our decision to suspend then-President Trump’s access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy. This has never happened before — and we hope it will never happen again. It was an unprecedented set of events which called for unprecedented action.”

And then called for unprecedented backpedaling.

Around tony Palm Beach, those in the know say that ambassador-wanabees may well be a helpful source of donations to the library fund, which will gain them Trump’s attention. “You have to be wealthy to even be in the running. Much of the costs are met by the ambassadors themselves, but don’t be surprised if there’s also an “ask’ for the library,” said one Palm Beach insider.

With DOGE cutting budgets to libraries across the country, it’s comforting to know at least one place of learning will be built with no expense spared… even if every book is “The Art of the Deal.”

