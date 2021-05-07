The Tragic End to Wrestling’s First Great ‘Madman’

Dramatic recreations are a stain on most non-fiction efforts, but not so with Dark Side of the Ring. Vice’s docuseries about professional wrestling’s wildest, scariest and saddest stories boasts perhaps the finest reenactments in the genre, thanks to a smoky, shadowy aesthetic that leaves everything feeling cartoonishly melodramatic—fitting, for the subject matter—and features actors (only seen in faceless silhouette) whose physical resemblance to wrestling’s larger-than-life brawlers is nothing short of uncanny. Staying true to the look and spirit of their chosen subject, they’re a prime example of a generally superfluous and cheesy device done right.

That continues with Dark Side of the Ring’s third season, which once again delves into the notorious side of the sports-entertainment arena. For this go-round, creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner’s series will focus on a host of well-known faces, including the fanatical Ultimate Warrior and the rugged Dynamite Kid, as well as topics ranging from the steroid trials that rocked the industry in the mid-‘90s to the issue of homophobia in this aggressively macho field—an issue addressed via the ordeal of Chris Kanyon, who hid his homosexuality throughout most of his career. Yet perhaps its most memorable tale is told in its two-part premiere (May 6): that of trailblazing loose cannon Brian Pillman.

Narrated by Chris Jericho, Dark Side of the Ring’s debut is yet another example of a tragic wrestling dynamic in which a performer rises to fame by exaggerating their personality for an in-ring persona, only to then become that fictional character in real life, to catastrophic ends. It’s a lethal dance with the devil that eventually caught up with Pillman, an athlete who, following a short stint in the NFL (with his hometown Cincinnati Bengals) and the CFL, began training as a wrestler with Calgary’s famed Stu Hart. That led to an auspicious tenure with the regional Stampede Wrestling promotion, which in turn caught the eye of Turner’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where Pillman found himself somewhat stalled on a mid-level track until he was paired in a tag-team with future icon Steve Austin.