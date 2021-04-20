The Unbroken Chain of White Violence That Links Black Lives

Never let it be called a coincidence that Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year-old who was killed by a Minnesota police officer, was once a student of a woman who dated George Floyd, who was also killed by a Minnesota police officer. Similarly, do not chalk up to inexplicable chance that a Black Army lieutenant whom police held at gunpoint and roughed up in December, Caron Nazario, was a relative of Eric Garner, who was choked to death by a cop in 2014. And don’t consider it a fluke that the mother of Fred Hampton, killed at age 21 by state-backed police executioners in 1969, had babysat Emmett Till, a Black child lynched in 1955.

Whether it’s state agents or self-deputized vigilantes, there are no isolated incidents where white American violence against Black folks is concerned, and the historical ubiquity of white terror is evidenced by the devastation and loss it has wreaked in Black families otherwise separated by time and distance. A staggering number of Black American family trees have branches that have been abruptly severed by brutal white terror—a forest of Black lives splintered by white American violence. Nearly every Black person in America knows the danger of weaponized whiteness intimately, through personal experience or its impact on friends and relatives, in the form of years stolen, trauma inflicted, lives taken.

There are, consequently, so many more names that could be added to the social media lists demonstrating how white violence connects so many Black lives. The father of late blues guitarist Louisiana Red was lynched by the Ku Klux Klan when the musician was 5 years old, and the night-riding Black Legion murdered Malcolm X’s father—who had already had three brothers “killed by white men, including one by lynching.” As a child, Angela Davis knew three of the four little Black girls murdered by the white terrorists who in 1963 bombed the Birmingham 16th Street Baptist Church. Rayshard Brooks, fatally shot in the back last year by Atlanta cops—as he ran in a direction that made him a distinct non-threat—was the cousin of This Is Us actor Niles Fitch. Ta-Nehisi Coates has repeatedly spoken and written about the police murder of his college friend, Prince Carmen Jones.