The United Kingdom of Rats

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Telegraph
Another sign of pending apocalypse: Britain's rat population has exploded in recent years, falling somewhere between 60 and 80 million individuals, as opposed to the 60 million people who inhabit the island. The sudden growth is due to a string of mild winters and last year's floods. York has been the worst hit, with its rat population tripling in the past year. Experts say the best solution is a reduction in food waste--and presumably a whole lot of glue traps.