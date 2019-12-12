The Unspoken History of Scotch Whisky

For the first time ever, Life Behind Bars hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich have taken their award-winning podcast out of the studio to do a live recording in front of an audience in, of course, a bar.

On this episode, they’re joined by veteran bartender and Dewar’s North American brand ambassador Gareth Howells and over glasses of whisky (what else did you expect?) they discuss the birth and evolution of blended Scotch and single malts.

So fix yourself a glass of Scotch and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong