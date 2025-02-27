Opinion

How Trump’s ‘Papers Please’ ICE Rule Exposes MAGA’s Moral Vacuum

SHAME ON YOU

Rounding up undocumented immigrants has proven more difficult than anticipated. So, the Trump administration has set out to make more criminals.

Michael Daly
Michael Daly 

Special Correspondent

Opinion
Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border during the 2024 campaign.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Michael Daly

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

MichaelDalynyc

michael.daly@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Claims Measles Outbreak That Killed First U.S. Kid in Decades Is Totally Normal
Josh Fiallo