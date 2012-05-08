The Vast Left-Wing Conspiracy Strikes Bachmann

Michele Bachamnn's congressional campaign has just blasted her email list with the following call to action:

A major development has just occurred in my race for the U.S. House of Representatives and I'm asking for your immediate help...

...You see, in retaliation for repeatedly standing up to President Obama on the national stage, liberal judges have redrawn the lines of my Minnesota Congressional District to try and wipe me off of the political map once and for all.

Their bias was so obvious they even gerrymandered my home -- where my wonderful husband Marcus and I live –- entirely out of my District and placed it into one held by a six-term Democrat incumbent!

(Bold and italic text were in the original.)

If Bachmann's accusations are true (not something which is always a given when reading her emails) then I believe that Bachmann is now a proud resident of Minnesota's 4th Congressional District, represented by Betty McCollum. (McCollum has been in Congress since 2001, and is the only Democrat in the state who meets Bachmann's description as a six-term incumbent.)

UPDATE 3:41 PM: My apologies, it turns out that this story is actually old news.