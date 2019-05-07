SHOP FOR IMPACT
Get Thoughtful and Conscientious Gifts — And Save — With VIDA’s Mother’s Day Sale
Your last minute Mother's Day shopping could provide for unique, handcrafted gifts whose purchase has a sizable upside: social impact. And you could save on the gift or gifts you’re getting while you’re at it with VIDA’s Mother’s Day sale: Use code ART+MOM at checkout to get 20% off your order. If you’re unfamiliar, VIDA enables artists and craftspeople the world over to sell their wares in a global marketplace, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale funding educational programs VIDA holds around the world. Standouts in the sale span VIDA’s offerings so there’s something here for everyone —whether as a gift or a personal upgrade. Take this sheer kimono-style wrap, for example. Designed by Nancy Diodati, the wrap is custom-made in Pakistan and is now down to $128 from $160. Or reoutfit your hosting necessities with this bamboo coaster set, designed by Linda Facci — you can get it for $24 with the discount. Or get creative with VIDA’s glass trays, like the Reflected ($28) style or Irises ($55). Whatever art or artisan crafts you want to adorn your home with or give someone as a thoughtful and conscientious gift, VIDA’s sale is a great one to scroll through for options.
