‘The View’ Audience Reacts as Ex-Trump Staffer Asserts He Would Win Again

The View’s studio audience was not pleased to hear co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin explain why she believes Donald Trump would win the election again if the 2024 race was held again.

The groans were audible on Friday after Griffin prefaced that she was about to “say something that’s going to make this table and this audience very upset, but I want to tell the unvarnished truth. I think if the election were re-held today, Donald Trump would win by the same if not a bigger margin.”

The audience mumbled complaints after the declaration, which prompted Joy Behar to ask, “How do you say that, though?” Griffin brought up a poll she said shows “on the top issues people voted on, they still trust Republicans more.” She added, “We are literally a 48-48 country, and then this little percentage in the middle that goes either way.”

Paula Lobo/ABC

The hosts were debating a poll in which more than half of Americans believed “Democracy is not working.”

As her co-hosts’ tried to drive the point home that democracy was under attack due to Trump’s administration, Griffin declared that that point is what puts Democrats at odds with the majority of voters.

“If it’s a Tuesday morning and you’re deciding what bill you can afford to pay, you’re not voting on democracy, you’re voting on the cost of living,” she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“There are definitely people who are having some buyer’s remorse” after voting for Trump she said, but explained her theory that it wouldn’t be enough to move the needle.

“If you hated him before, you hate him even more now,” she said.

The lifelong Republican revealed on air that she’d voted for his opponent Kamala Harris in 2024 despite working as Trump’s communications director in 2020, stating that he was “unfit” and “dangerous.”

She argued in opposition to her co-hosts Friday that Trump is not a realistic threat to democracy and decried Gavin Newsom’s assertion that Trump doesn’t intend to leave office in 2028.

However, she’d previously told Frontline in 2022, “I’ve been very outspoken about the fact that Donald Trump is an imminent threat to democracy, and not just him, but what he’s created in Trumpism. We’ve seen it play out in other candidates around the country. But I have to admit, I didn’t really see that early on.”