‘The View’ Bleeps Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar While Bashing Trump

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg found herself censored multiple times Tuesday as she railed against President Trump for cheering on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s insults of former Vice President Joe Biden.

During his trip to Japan over Memorial Day weekend, Trump tweeted out that he was unconcerned with Kim restarting missile tests while adding that he “smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse.” In a later press conference, the president doubled down, saying “I think I agree with” the murderous leader on the Democratic presidential frontrunner.

Goldberg noted that she remembers the Dixie Chicks getting “their behind kicked” for criticizing then-president George W. Bush, wondering why there wasn’t a “big old stinky uproar” over Trump’s latest remarks. Liberal co-host Joy Behar said it was because Republican leadership doesn’t care before likening Trump to a mobster, claiming the president broke the mafia’s cardinal rule: “You don’t talk about the family outside of the family.”

“But does he consider Joe Biden part of the family?” Sunny Hostin wondered. “That’s the problem. He seems to consider Kim Jong Un part of the family.”

After conservative co-host Meghan McCain blasted Trump for siding with a dictator—while noting that you can get whatever you want from Trump by lying to him and kissing “his butt”—the panel took particular issue with Trump claiming Biden is “low IQ,” a favorite attack line of his. Hostin pointed out that Trump allegedly had his former fixer Michael Cohen threaten colleges and schools to not release Trump’s transcripts.

“You’ve got to be pretty insecure about your own intellect,” she added.

As Behar complained about Trump’s “Sleepy Joe” nickname for Biden, Goldberg shot back that it doesn’t matter because she believes “people are tired of it” now. “They don’t care,” she exclaimed while Behar noted that Democrats can’t respond in kind.

What Whoopi said in response, however, was incomprehensible to the viewing audience, as someone in the producer’s booth hit the bleep button over and over.

While the other hosts smiled and laughed, Goldberg could be seen (but not heard) waving her hands while eventually throwing the show to commercial break.

Behar, meanwhile, had her own bleeped-out moment later in the program. During a segment about Trump using Biden’s support for the 1994 crime bill in an effort to attract black voters, Behar was briefly censored.

“Black people know about Charlottesville,” she declared. “And they know about him saying that [bleep]. And all the racism, and all the stuff that he says.”