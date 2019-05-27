President Trump took another shot at Joe Biden's legacy as a senator on Monday. In a Memorial Day tweet, the president hit one of the Democratic frontrunner’s signature measures, the controversial “1994 Crime Bill.” The bill, officially titled the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, was championed by Biden in the Senate and signed into law by president Bill Clinton. Since it’s enactment, opponents of the Act have held it responsible for an increase in incarceration rates across the country. “Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected,” Trump tweeted. “In particular, African Americans will not be ble (sic) to vote for you.” (Biden, who is benefiting from early support from African Americans, has defended his efforts to pass the bill.)

The Act—which provided funding for 100,000 new police officers—has been widely criticized for aiding in the mass incarceration of African Americans; even President Clinton has since backed away from it. But the measure has garnered support from some members of Trump’s own team. Earlier this month, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, credited it with saving “20,000 lives.”

On Twitter, Trump went on to tout his criminal justice record, most likely alluding to passing the First Step Act late last year. “I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform... and helped fix the bad 1994 Bill,” Trump tweeted.