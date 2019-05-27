Trump in Japan: Not Ready to Deal With China, Kim Jong Un is Great

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he’s not ready to make a trade deal with China just yet, even though China “would like to make a deal.” Speaking alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a joint press conference in Tokyo, the U.S. president bragged that he is in control of trade negotiations. “We’re taking in tens of millions of dollars of tariffs and that number could go up very, very substantially, very easily.” However, he predicted a “very good deal with China sometime into the future.” Trump also once again sided with Kim Jong Un, quoting the North Korean leader’s remarks about former Vice President and Democratic front runner Joe Biden. “[Kim] made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual,” the president said. “I think I agree with him on that.”