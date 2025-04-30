‘The View’ Calls Meghan Markle’s Use of ‘Her Royal Highness’ ‘Cringe’

Meghan Markle is catching heat for referring to herself by her former royal title in a gift to a friend.

“I find it a little cringe to give a gift to a close friend and sign it, ‘Her Royal Highness,’” The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Tuesday’s show.

Meghan and Prince Harry promised the late Queen Elizabeth they would stop using the HRH titles when they left the royal family in 2020.

But Meghan has reneged on that promise, recently sending her friend Jamie Kern Lima a gift basket of “homemade strawberry sauce” with a slip saying: “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth II, who died two days earlier, on 8 September, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Co-host Sara Haines also raised eyebrows at the move. “It’s kind of like a doctor when you keep referring to them as Doc and they’re like, ‘Call me Susan.’ I would never refer to myself as ‘Her Royal Highness.’”

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that Prince William is fuming over Meghan’s use of “HRH” and is determined to strip her and Harry of the titles once he becomes king.

“There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found,” a friend of William’s told the Daily Beast.

While Griffin—who served as President Donald Trump’s White House director of strategic communications in 2020—may have scoffed at Meghan’s self-important flourish, she noted, “There are no heroes here,” adding that it’s “way cringier and just very, very petty that Prince William is reportedly just waiting to take the throne and be king so he can strip her of her title.”

“Like, you only live once. Make up with your brother and his wife,” she added, referring to the years-long feud that has engulfed the brothers.

“[William] loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for,” a former courtier told the Daily Beast. “The idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”