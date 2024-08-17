‘Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump’ List Goes Viral: ‘Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer’

A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.

Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president.

Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.

Listed as No. 1 on the list was “Flint, Michigan tap water” followed by “gas station sushi” and then “Bill Cosby as a bartender” at No. 3. Listed at No. 9 was a “a Casey Anthony daycare” and “a fart when I have diarrhea” at No. 10.

Navarro added seven additional “things” she trusts more than Trump in her caption, writing “a movie-role from Harvey Weinstein” and “JD Vance alone on my living room couch.”

Navarro’s followers continued with their own list of things.

“A time share at Chernobyl,” added one social media commentator.

“A deep water excursion operated by OceanGate,” added another.

“Steve Harvey calling me the miss America winner, another added, referencing Harvey’s infamous gaffe.

At the bottom of the list in the photo appears to be a logo in support of Kamala Harris for president. Her camp did not respond for a request for comment in time of publication.