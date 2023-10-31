‘The View’s’ Sara Haines Reveals Matthew Perry’s Note to Her Recovering Brother
‘CHEERING YOU ON’
The View host Sara Haines revealed on Monday’s episode of the show’s Behind the Table podcast that Matthew Perry once penned a heartfelt note to her brother, a recovering alcoholic, offering support as he battled his own substance abuse issues. “I asked him—I don't usually ask anyone to sign anything, but knowing what addicts are up against and how hard that can be, I thought it probably means more coming from someone who gets it,” Haines told executive producer Brian Teta, “so I had Matthew Perry write a little note.” Perry’s message was, according to Haines’ memory, “‘It's taking it one day at a time and good luck, I'm cheering you on,’ and things like that.” The podcast was recorded hours after the hosts of The View memorialized Perry on that day’s broadcast episode. “He was quite something, and really a funny guy. A really good, funny guy,” Whoopi Goldberg said.