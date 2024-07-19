‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized

The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.

Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultimately spent the remaining hour and a half “meandering,” the hosts said.

“If Joe Biden had been up there giving that speech, many white coats would have interrupted him and carted him off and put him in a padded wagon,” Ana Navarro said. “I thought today I would wake up and the TV would be full of doctors talking about Donald Trump’s cognitive decline. I thought it would be full of Republicans hanging their heads in shame like Democrats did [after Joe Biden’s debate performance].”

“What we saw yesterday was a replay of Trump’s 90-minute constant rallies. It’s too bad the bandage was just over his ear—it should have been over his mouth!” Navarro added.

Sunny Hostin agreed, expressing her surprise that the deadly rally hadn’t “changed” Trump, based on his RNC remarks. “I did believe that the assassination attempt would change him,” Hostin said. “He did invoke God a lot and I thought he would be changed, but [the speech] felt so performative to me.”

Haines had expressed that hope in a previous episode, but was equally disappointed following Trump’s speech. “I really wanna see the copy of the speech that was ripped up,” she said, referencing reports that Trump had changed his speech following the rally to say something more unifying. “Because if that was the unifying one I might have missed the message in the ninety-minute show.” She added, “The overall message of this speech was that there’s not a new message,” Haines also said.

Ultimately, Navarro used Trump’s speech to reiterate her support for for Biden once again: “The choice [in November] could not be more simple. It is between a good, frail, old man, surrounded by a steady, experienced team, or a crazy, loco, old man surrounded by a bunch of criminals and hooligans.”