Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Battle Again, This Time Over Republican Silence on Trump’s Racism

It’s been a little while, but Meghan McCain and Joy Behar were back at it on The View on Friday morning.

Discussing the President Trump’s mild attempts to distance himself from the “Send Her Back!” chants directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) following his repeated racist taunts of congresswomen of color, McCain said that this has been “an extremely painful week.”

“I have gotten a lot of interesting phone calls from a lot of people that I don’t normally hear from about, what are we going to do?” McCain noted. “Because this is this bad. This, I do think is one of those moments much like Charlottesville that will stand in memory, and my answer to Democrats is, if you can’t beat this, what are you doing? Because this shouldn’t be this hard to beat.”

The liberal Behar, meanwhile, waved her hands while declaring, “I don’t know,” prompting McCain to double down and ask what it says about Democrats if they can’t beat Trump’s “blatant racism.”

“I must take issue with that,” Behar replied. “Because when he was running he was blatantly racist and he won, right?”

McCain, for her part, felt that this was similar to the president’s 2016 campaign strategy of ginning up racism and xenophobia, but this time “on acid.”

Co-host Ana Navarro, a one-time Republican strategist, went on to commend the conservative McCain for “having called this racism” before emotionally lashing out at prominent Republicans with immigrant roots or connections for hypocritically standing by the president.

“She has real raw emotion,” McCain said after Navarro sounded off. “You’re not the first person I have seen like this this week. A lot of people, and hardworking conservatives I know are very, very, very upset.”

Behar, however, was far from impressed, sarcastically saying, “I’m so sorry to hear that,” before asking: “Why don’t they open their mouths?”

This prompted McCain to snap back that “some of them are private citizens and friends of mine who don’t have the kind of platforms we do,” leading Behar to respond that she’s not talking about them but instead high-profile Republicans.

This didn’t stop McCain, though, as she continued to insist that her “personal friends” are really upset before highlighting one in particular.

“I’m sorry my friend Sara in Scottsdale doesn’t have the same platform I do,” the former Fox News personality huffed.

“We’re not referring to them,” Navarro countered. “We’re referring to Mitch McConnell.”