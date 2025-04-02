‘The View’ Roasts Elon Musk’s ‘Absolute Repudiation’ by Voters

The hosts of The View roasted Elon Musk with glee on Wednesday’s show after the Tesla billionaire’s attempt to buy a state Supreme Court election failed miserably.

“What it’s saying to me is Americans have had it,” Joy Behar said. “You really know that inflation’s out of control when you can’t buy an election for $20 million.”

Conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that Musk “may have actually motivated people against voting with the Republicans,” and he “doesn’t get it when it comes to politics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their comments come after Wisconsin Judge Susan Crawford won over her Trump-endorsed opponent Judge Brad Schimel, even after Musk spent a record $21 million to back him. Crawford’s win maintains the state court’s 4-3 liberal majority.

“This was absolutely a repudiation of Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Sara Haines declared. “Musk put his name and face all over this and it sent people to the polls in spades.” She added, “Elon Musk was not voted in when people voted for Donald Trump, and yet they got him anyway. It was like a two-for-one deal nobody asked for.”

Griffin then chimed in to roast Musk’s cheese hat stunt. “I’ve been to Wisconsin a bunch with candidates,” she said, “They were the closest state in this last election, and they take that really seriously. They take their civic engagement very seriously. If you come in days before, slap on a cheesehead hat, and say, ‘I’m going to buy this election,’ they don’t like that.”

Sunny Hostin agreed, adding, “Americans are saying, ‘Mr. Musk, you don’t get to come in here and buy our courts and buy our elections and buy power.‘”

As Behar joked that Trump probably “enjoys the fact that Elon is even more disliked than he is” despite the defeat, Griffin pointed out that to her, Musk’s inability to swing the election may spell the beginning of the predictable end to the Trump-Musk alliance.

“I don’t think the Trump-Elon relationship is going to last long. This could get in the way,” Griffin said, because Trump “likes winning” and “he likes having a clean record of the people he endorses.”

Though Musk at first said the state race would “determine the fate of Western civilization” and “the future of the world,” he’s since downplayed the results. He claimed in an X post Wednesday that “the most important thing” about the recent election was the passing of a bill requiring a photo ID to vote —a measure that had already been in place.