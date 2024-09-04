‘The View’ Snubs Meghan McCain While Applauding Her Brother

Jimmy McCain received heaps of praise from the hosts of The View on Wednesday, but they seemed to have completely forgotten about their one-time colleauge who happens to be his sister.

The hosts opened Wednesday’s show by hailing the late Arizona senator John McCain’s son, calling him “honorable” and “incredibly impressive” for denouncing Donald Trump in a new interview with CNN—and even though they’d evoked “the McCain family” in their praise, they left out the member they know best, former View co-host Meghan McCain.

“[For] a McCain [being] a Republican is such a deeply Republican tradition,” Haines said. “For him to stand up” and switch parties, she continued, “it gives someone permission to” reconsider what the party is doing. Meghan McCain, on the other hand, was not held up as shining family example in the same way, as she left the show in 2021 amid feuds with the other hosts.

But it was like none of that even happened on Wednesday, as the table talk show discussed Jimmy McCain’s bravery for “standing up.” Jimmy strongly condemned Trump’s photo scandal last week at the Arlington Cemetery during an interview on CNN, revealing that he is supporting Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency over Trump, and even announcing that he’d switched his voter registration from Independent to Democrat. McCain described Harris and Walz as “embodying a group of people that will help make this country better.”

As for Trump’s bad taste photo opp, McCain said, “The point of Arlington Cemetery is to go and show respect for the men and women who have given their lives for this country. When you make it political, you take away the respect of the people who are there.”

Conservative host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Meghan McCain’s ostensible replacement on the panel, called Jimmy McCain’s stance “incredibly honorable” and noted that his endorsement of Harris may make a difference in the election: “It might matter in Arizona, his home state where his father is beloved.”

Joy Behar also chimed in with praise of her own: “He stuck up for the correct thing for the country as opposed to the party,” while Hostin expressed that she found his comments “extremely impressive.”

“He’s a registered Independent and we know that some Independents never vote Republican and some Independents never vote Democrat,” Hostin continued, “He said he switched from being an Independent to being a Democrat and he will be voting for the Harriz-Walz ticket. That says a lot because this election is really coming down to values and character and two very different visions of America.”

Meghan McCain took to Twitter/X in response to her brother’s comments and to clarify her own position on the matter. “I greatly respect the wide variety of political opinions of all of my family members and love them all very much,” she wrote, “I however, remain a proud member of the Republican Party and hope for brighter days ahead. (Not voting for Harris or Trump, hope that clears things up).”