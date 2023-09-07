Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, two of The View’s most outspoken liberals, advised President Joe Biden on Thursday to publicly “trash” Republicans “like we do” in order to boost his plummeting poll numbers.

“It’s time for the Democrats to go low,” Behar said, rejecting former First Lady Michelle Obama’s famous catchphrase to “go high” when conservatives “go low.”

Fourteen months ahead of next year’s presidential election, a new CNN poll finds that only 39 percent of American voters approve of the job the president is doing. Additionally, despite Donald Trump currently facing 91 criminal charges across four separate cases, Biden is in a statistical tie with the twice-impeached ex-president. The survey also finds serious public concerns about Biden’s age and cognitive fitness, with only 26 percent of respondents saying he has the stamina and sharpness to lead the nation.

With the devastating poll results for the president leading Thursday’s broadcast of the ABC talk show, Behar noted that “this has not been a good day for Joe Biden.” While brushing aside the issues surrounding Biden’s age and the criminal investigations into his son Hunter, Behar said “the thing that drives me crazy” is that a majority of Americans believe Biden’s policies have made economic conditions worse.

“Statistically the economy has gotten better,” she argued. “There are more jobs than we’ve ever had. Inflation is down. I don’t know about gas prices, although I’m not sure he’s involved with that. So, but they’re mad. The job numbers are very, very good. I mean, last month we had 187,000 jobs. A lot of jobs. And last week, he delivered a huge plan to reduce prescription drug costs.”

Hostin, for her part, noted that the recent spike in interest rates to combat inflation has led to surging mortgage costs, adding that it’s “high when people are struggling to eat” and “I don’t know what the Democrats do about messaging.”

Resident conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, meanwhile, pointed out that the poll finds former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley beating Biden by six points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, eventually eliciting boos from the New York studio audience for proclaiming her a “strong” presidential candidate.

After Never-Trump pundit Ana Navarro touted the Biden administration’s economic record and urged the president to boast about it on the campaign trail to improve his poll numbers, Behar said that the real solution would be to just hammer Trump more.

“But he doesn’t even mention Trump’s name. He’s like Whoopi. He doesn’t even say his name,” Behar quipped, referencing host Whoopi Goldberg’s long-standing refusal to mention the ex-president by name. “He needs to say his name!”

The liberal comedian then brought up Biden advising then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton not to criticize Trump over the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women.

“In other words, Michelle Obama, when they go low, we go high. It’s time for the Democrats to go low and start talking and trashing the other side like we do,” Behar exclaimed while Hostin shouted “yes” and the audience erupted in applause.

Hostin, meanwhile, took Behar’s recommendation and ran with it.

“I think that they—when someone goes low, you need to go to the Earth’s crust,” she declared. “You need to become small like an ant, and you need to meet their energy where their energy is!”