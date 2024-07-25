Ana Navarro, a long-time co-host of The View, posted on her Instagram Thursday an old photo of nude Melania Trump as a way to troll her husband’s supporters, saying: “You wanna go low? ... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”

It was a picture from 2000 featured in British GQ, five years before Donald Trump married her.

Navarro also included a picture of both Trumps partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, also from 2000. Her explanation for posting these images was that it was meant to showcase Trump’s hypocrisy—and the hypocrisy of many Republican pundits when it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Some Republicans are out there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue,” Navarro wrote. “This country deserves a debate on real issues, affecting us all. But you want to make this an issue? Bring it on. I’ve never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse. Kamala never partied with sexual predators.”

This post comes four days after President Joe Biden stepped down from his campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris as his nominee. Since then, there have been a barrage of sexist (and racist) comments at Harris’ expense from across the conservative media landscape.

Perhaps most egregious was right-wing podcaster Alex Lace referring to Harris “the original Hawk Tuah girl” during a Fox Business segment, claming “that’s the way she got where she is.”

Several congresspeople have also derisively called her a “DEI” pick for vice president—forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a meeting of his Republican caucus to urge them to stop using Harris’ race and gender in attacks against her.

“This should not be about personalities. It should be about policy. And we have a record to compare,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told Politico Tuesday.