Joy Behar Claims ‘Psychotic’ Trump Sleeping in Court Proves He’s a ‘True Sociopath’

According to The View’s Joy Behar, Donald Trump nodding off during the first day of his hush money trial is proof that the former president is a “psychotic” and “true sociopath” who possesses a “psychopathic mentality.”

While there were headlines galore that came out of the opening day of Trump’s historic criminal trial, late-night comedy shows and cable news seemed especially fixated on court reporters’ claims that the ex-president repeatedly dozed off during Monday’s proceedings. “Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial,” The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart quipped on Monday night.

The View, naturally, kicked off its Tuesday telecast by mocking the 78-year-old ex-president catching some Zs during the trial, especially considering that Trump long ago bestowed the nickname “Sleepy Joe” to President Joe Biden while claiming he’s too old and cognitively challenged to serve in office.

Behar, the Trump-bashing liberal comic who just last week compared the ex-president to O.J. Simpson, came out swinging during The View’s opening segment when it came to Trump’s inability to stay awake in court.

“Between breaking the laws, posing for mugshots [and] selling Bibles, the man is exhausted!” Behar quipped before adding: “But, you know, only a true sociopath can fall asleep under these circumstances. Think about it!”

Making her case, the longtime View host said that even though Trump could go to prison, “he takes a little nap” and that “requires a psychopathic mentality.” After co-host Sara Haines referenced a common trope about guilty men sleeping peacefully in jail after they’re caught, Behar continued to psychoanalyze the ex-president’s sleep habits.

“The guilty person sleeps the sleep of the psychotic,” she exclaimed.

Trump and his campaign, meanwhile, have vehemently denied that he dozed off, calling it “fake news.” At the same time, however, reporters once again asserted on Tuesday morning that they saw the twice-impeached ex-president falling asleep in the courtroom.