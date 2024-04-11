‘The View’ Immediately Compares O.J. Simpson to Donald Trump

Moments after it was reported that O.J. Simpson had died of cancer on Thursday, The View’s Joy Behar did the least shocking thing imaginable—she compared the acquitted double-murderer to Donald Trump.

Shortly before the midday ABC talk show took to the air, it was reported that the 76-year-old Simpson had passed away after a battle with prostate cancer. A Heisman Trophy winner and pro football Hall of Famer who later became a television and film star, Simpson’s legacy was forever stained after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994.

The hosts of The View kicked off the show by recounting the infamous white Ford Bronco chase and the so-called “Trial of the Century” that soon followed, which concluded with Simpson’s acquittal in 1995. Co-host Sunny Hostin, for instance, said she was inspired to become a prosecutor due to the “great sense of injustice” she felt from the Simpson case.

“For me, the tragedy was the injustice, in my opinion—the criminal trial. The fact that he was not found guilty. But he was found liable later, civilly,” Hostin continued, referring to the civil lawsuit in which Simpson was found liable for the two murders and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families.

Behar, a vocal Trump critic who has spent the past few years bashing the ex-president any chance she can get, didn’t miss a beat in contrasting Simpson’s legal issues with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

“Like Trump is found liable for rape. Same thing!” Behar exclaimed to applause, alluding to a civil jury recently finding that the ex-president sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

“Everything goes back to Trump!” Hostin joked, prompting Behar to reply: “Until he’s gone, I will not rest.”