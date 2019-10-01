Meghan McCain Explains Why Kellyanne Conway Will Never Betray Trump

Meghan McCain has always harbored a healthy level of disdain for Kellyanne Conway.

Earlier this year, while the president was feuding with his counselor’s husband George Conway, McCain wondered aloud on The View, “I just want to know if this is worth it them, if this has been worth it, working in the White House for President Trump during possibly only a four-year term. Was it worth it to rip your family apart for this? Because it wouldn’t be for me.”

More recently, McCain called Kellyanne Conway’s question about a critical reporter’s ethnicity “abhorrent.”

Now that Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry, McCain attempted to explain on Tuesday’s episode of The View why Conway and other aides to the president have been and will remain so loyal to him despite his alleged crimes.

“If you're in the White House and your surrogates are bombing left and right and making complete jackasses of themselves, going viral with their explanations, you have to try and retake the narrative,” McCain said, adding, “The problem with Republicans and the White House right now is the narrative is completely spun out of control in every way.”

“Talk about blowing it on a J.V. level,” she continued. “If you have something to tell me that explains why you don't think this is unethical or illegal, please get somebody out there with more than three brain cells to explain it to Republicans. But Stephen Miller and Rudy Giuliani are making this exponentially worse and now Mike Pompeo just made it exponentially worse.”

This led Joy Behar to wonder why a “smart guy” like Pompeo or Attorney General Bill Barr are ruining their own reputations to protect Trump. “I understand why Lindsey Graham is selling his soul, he wants to be re-elected in South Carolina,” she said. “I don't get what the motive is to lie down with this dog and get up with fleas. I don't really see why they do it.”

Though Conway had not been part of the conversation to that point, McCain answered Behar’s question with, “I’m sorry, but without Trump, Kellyanne Conway is just another chick on cable news.” When Behar said, “But we’re not talking about her,” McCain replied, “Stephen Miller is just another dude, I don’t know where he birthed from” before adding, “A lot of these people will not have the same kind of reputation or power that they do working in the White House right now.”

After Abby Huntsman named former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as an example of someone who left the White House before “selling his soul,” Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with, “It took them a long time to figure out that they weren't willing to do it.”

“I would follow Mattis into hell,” McCain said. “I love that guy.”