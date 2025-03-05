Cheat Sheet
Jane Fonda: I Saved My Baby Grandson From a Wild Bear
TRUE STORY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.05.25 5:23PM EST 

Jane Fonda once scared a wild bear away from her grandson’s crib, she revealed on Netflix’s Skip Intro podcast. Appearing with her son Troy O’Donovan Garity, who told most of the story, Fonda said she’d only “just learned” what to do when you encounter a bear. “She was living in New Mexico, out in the wild, looking after her grandson,” at the time, Garity said. Fonda has two grandchildren, a boy and girl, from her eldest child Vanessa Vadim. “She heard something, so she left the bedroom in the middle of the night to go see what the sound was,” he continued, “And when she came back in, the screen door was dismantled and there was a bear in the bedroom, sniffing over the crib.” That’s when Fonda demonstrated how she got the bear to back off, with a loud “Rawr!” She then said she got “very big” and “opened my bathrobe.” The move was so effective at scaring the bear that it “urinated on the rug,” Fonda added, grimacing. “True story!!!!” Fonda posted on Instagram along with the podcast clip.

The Washington Post Looks to Recruit Right-Wing Journalists

WANTED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 6:27PM EST 
Jeff Bezos delivers remarks at the grand opening of the Washington Post newsroom.
Jeff Bezos. Gary Cameron/REUTERS

The Washington Post is hiring—but apparently only if you’re the kind of journalist that will steer the paper further toward the right. Publisher Will Lewis recently met with Eliana Johnson, the editor-in-chief of the right-wing outlet The Washington Free Beacon, to discuss how she could help recruit more right-leaning reporters, according to Status. The move is the latest sign that owner Jeff Bezos is intent on steering the paper further to the right—following his controversial decision to block the paper from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024 along with an announcement last week that the opinion section would be “writing every day in support and defense of free markets and personal liberties.” The Post’s Opinions editor David Shipley promptly resigned and the financially struggling paper lost 75,000 subscribers upon the announcement. One staffer told Status there’s “a lot of confusion” as leadership reshuffles the newsroom, while many of the paper’s top journalists have already jumped ship. A former reporter told Status that even when they had worked in other “messy newsrooms,” they could always justify working there. “I can make no such case about The Post anymore," they said.

Florida Thief Allegedly Steals Then Swallows $770K Worth of Tiffany Earrings
EXPENSIVE SNACK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.05.25 4:02PM EST 
Orlando police released an x-ray image that appeared to show a foreign object in the suspect's abdomen.
Orlando police released an x-ray image that appeared to show a foreign object in the suspect's abdomen. The Daily Beast/Orlando Police Department

A thief stole earrings from a Florida Tiffany & Co. store last week that were valued at more than $700,000, with police believing he subsequently swallowed the jewelry to bury the evidence. On Feb. 26, Jaythan Gilder, 32, allegedly told staff at a Tiffany & Co. store in the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Florida that he was a representative of an Orlando Magic basketball player. After being shown a pair of 4.86-carat diamond earrings worth $160,000, a pair of 8.19-carat diamond earrings worth $609,000, and a 5.61-carat diamond ring worth $587,000, Gilder allegedly proceeded to grab the earrings and run out of the store, according to an arrest warrant written by Orlando Police Detective Aaron Goss. When his car was spotted by Florida Highway Patrol hours later, the affidavit details that “Gilder swallowed several items” as he was being taken into custody. A scan of Gilder found “foreign objects in his stomach” which police “suspected to be the Tiffany & Co. earrings” that would have to be collected “after they pass through Gilder’s system.” Goss additionally noted that when in jail, Gilder “spontaneously asked staff ‘Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?”

Congressman, 70, Dies Weeks After Taking Office
R.I.P.
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 03.05.25 11:01AM EST 
Published 03.05.25 10:43AM EST 
Sylvester Turner, the Democrat congressman from Texas and former Houston mayor, has died at 70.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban

Sylvester Turner, the Democrat congressman from Texas and former mayor of Houston, has died. He was 70. Turner, who served almost three decades in the Texas House of Representatives before becoming the mayor of his home town between 2016 and 2024, was elected to the U.S. House in November. He was just two months into his term representing Texas’ 18th congressional district—a seat that was previously occupied by Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in July. News of Turner’s passing was reported by the Houston Chronicle, which did not disclose a cause of death. A source separately told the Texas Tribune that Turner died Tuesday night, with the outlet noting that the congressman had said in 2022 that he’d secretly been recovering from bone cancer and had subsequently become cancer-free. On Tuesday, a video posted on Turner’s X account appeared to show him in Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

‘Bachelorette’ Star Marries Comedian Girlfriend in Las Vegas
SECRETLY HITCHED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 11:15AM EST 
ROBBY HOFFMAN and GABBY WINDEY sit hand in hand.
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette alum and Dancing with the Stars finalist, revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she secretly tied the knot with her girlfriend Robby Hoffman earlier this year. A gallery of wedding photos showed the couple saying “I do” in Vegas—an impromptu decision sparked by an unexpected evacuation from the L.A. wildfires. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Windey and Hoffman, a comedian, shared that they hadn’t planned on a Vegas wedding but figured, “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.” Hoffman proposed by commissioning a friend to make a crossword that would spell out “WILL YOU MARRY ME, GABBY” when solved, and they made their way down the aisle to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go.” Windey, who first entered the reality TV spotlight on The Bachelor Season 26, got engaged to Erich Schwer at the end of her Bachelorette run in 2022, but the two split three months later. She publicly came out on The View in 2023, announcing her relationship with Hoffman.

Piglets Meant to Starve to Death in Art Exhibition Stolen
PIG-IGNORANT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.05.25 1:59PM EST 
Piglets
Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

Three piglets used as props in an art exhibition in which they were supposed to starve to death were stolen from their makeshift gallery, a former butcher shop. Animal rights activists railed against the showcase by provocative Chilean artist Marco Evaristti, who was attempting to make a point about animal rights in Denmark. But he had to cut his Copenhagen show—called “And Now You Care?”—short after the piglets, encased by two shopping trolleys, were stolen. The pigs were given only water and were expected to live for about five days before succumbing to starvation, supposed to show what they face in Danish farms—where their mothers are overbred, meaning there are more offspring than teats. Evaristti said that when the gallery space was being cleaned Saturday an animal rights group visited, with the pigs being taken shortly afterward. Police are on the case but there have been no charges yet. “They closed the [unlocked] door while the cleaning people were cleaning the toilet,” the artist said. “After four minutes, they come out and it was no pigs.” He shut down the exhibition Tuesday, saying it no longer had “soul.”

Jesse Eisenberg Gifted New Citizenship After Oscars Movie
A REAL POLE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 2:48PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Actor, writer, director Jesse Eisenberg is now officially a Polish citizen, Variety reported. The Now You See Me star was granted citizenship by Polish President Andrzej Duda in a New York ceremony on Tuesday. This is shortly after Eisenberg’s film A Real Pain in which he and Kieran Culkin play American cousins, won Culkin an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. “I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said in a speech at the ceremony. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.” In A Real Pain, Eisenberg and Culkin take a trip to Poland to honor their late Holocaust survivor grandmother—a story he wrote based on his own life after the death of his great aunt, in 2019, who fled Poland in 1938. After filming the movie in Poland, Eisenberg felt inspired to apply for a citizenship. “While we were filming this movie in Poland and I was walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country, something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history was also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland. And that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.” He concluded, “I really hope that tonight and this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step in me, on behalf of my family, reconnecting to this beautiful country.”

Greenland Leader Slaps Down Trump: ‘We Are Not for Sale’
OFF THE MARKET
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 03.05.25 10:40AM EST 
Published 03.05.25 10:39AM EST 
Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede addresses a press conference.
Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede addresses a press conference with the Danish premier in the Mirror Hall at the Prime Minister's Office, at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, on January 10, 2025. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Greenland’s prime minister has hit back after President Donald Trump declared that he would seize the country “one way or another” in his joint address to Congress. Múte Bourup Egede, the head of the semiautonomous island that is part of Denmark, insisted the country will decide its own future. Greenlanders “don’t want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand that,” Egede wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “We are not for sale and can’t just be taken. Our future is decided by us in Greenland,” he added. The Arctic island is home to a large U.S. Space Force base and is abundant in natural resources. Trump has refused to rule out using military force to seize control of the territory and says the U.S. needs it for “national security and even international security.”

U.S. Holding Secret Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release
BEHIND THE SCENES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 2:37PM EST 
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is holding covert talks with Hamas over the release of U.S. hostages held in Gaza and a deal to end the war, Axios reported. These secret communications between Adam Boehler, the U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs, and the terrorist organization took place in Doha in recent weeks and are considered unprecedented. Although the Trump administration had consulted Israel about possibly engaging with Hamas, Israel only learned about the contents of the meetings after the fact and through other channels, sources told the outlet. While talks about releasing U.S. hostages are well within Boehler’s wheelhouse, discussions regarding a broader deal to release all the remaining hostages in a long-term truce might be a more difficult task and no deal has been agreed upon yet. Another White House envoy, Steve Witkoff, was also expected to fly to Doha this week to meet the prime minister of Qatar to discuss ceasefire negotiations. However, his trip was canceled on Tuesday night when he didn’t see any progress from Hamas’ side.

Panama President Blasts ‘Lying’ Trump Over His Canal Takeover Plan
FIGHTING BACK
Sean Craig
Updated 03.05.25 1:35PM EST 
Published 03.05.25 1:08PM EST 
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino
AFP via Getty Images

The president of Panama blasted his American counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday for “lying” about US efforts to retake the Panama Canal. “Once again, President Trump is lying,” José Raúl Mulino wrote in a social media post. “The Panama Canal is not in the process of recovery.” During an address to Congress Tuesday, Trump reiterated his pledge to “take back” the canal and touted a deal by BlackRock in which the US-based asset manager agreed to acquire two ports of the opposite sides of the 51-mile waterway, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The proposed acquisition is part of a larger ports deal worth $21.8 billion, and the transfer of the assets is pending regulatory approval. Trump had previously claimed, without offering any evidence, that the Hong Kong-based firm that owns the two ports is under the thumb of Beijing. The U.S. president has also refused to rule out using military force as part of his own supposed plans to retake the canal itself, which became Panamanian territory after America handed it over in 1999. Mulino added: “The Canal is Panamanian and will continue to be Panamanian!”

