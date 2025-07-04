The Weak-Kneed Republicans Who Railed Against Trump’s Megabill Before Voting for It

They spent weeks loudly blasting President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”—then quietly raised their hands to pass it anyway.

A batch of Republicans saw their bluster melt into fearful compliance Thursday as they voted for the GOP’s massive reconciliation bill, after last-minute cajoling and intimidation from the president.

Only two House Republicans joined all Democrats in opposition.

”Let’s be honest: the spending provisions in this thing are massive and will blow up the deficit,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) wrote just two days before voting for the bill. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For months, various factions of the party tore into the bill. Fiscal hawks barked warnings over the projected $3.3 trillion increase in the national debt over the next decade. Lawmakers from regions with large Medicaid-dependent populations rebelled against the bill, which could cause 12 million Americans to lose health insurance. Others were irked by the fast-approaching, Trump-imposed 4th of July deadline.

On Tuesday, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina said the bill was “mortgaging our future” and Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland called it “not ready for prime time” in an interview on Fox News.

”If Congress cuts funding for Medicaid benefits, Missouri workers and their children will lose their health care. And hospitals will close.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote in an op-ed in May. He still voted for the bill. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Rep. Keith Self of Texas raged that House leadership was forcing a “broken bill down our throats.”

They all voted for it Thursday, delivering the biggest legislative win for Trump’s agenda so far.

In the upper chamber, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley penned an op-ed in May blasting the bill’s health insurance cuts for the poor as “morally wrong.”

He voted for it anyway on Tuesday, as did Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who declared the bill “not good enough for the rest of our nation” after casting her yes vote.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski declared the bill “not good enough for the rest of our nation” after casting her yes vote. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Murkowski got on board after GOP leaders tweaked the bill to blunt the impact of its cuts on her state. Had she joined the three Republican senators who voted no—Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Susan Collins of Maine—the bill would have failed, instead of squeaking by with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President J.D. Vance.

When the Senate’s version of the package arrived at the House, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called the changes made to appease moderate Republicans like Murkowski a “travesty.”

But he was reportedly swayed after Trump showered him with MAGA memorabilia during a visit to the White House Wednesday.

Leaving the White House after a very productive 2 hour meeting with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and ⁦@JDVance⁩ pic.twitter.com/5QuqGA1fQ3 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 2, 2025