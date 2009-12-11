The Week in Cartoons

Skip to Main Content
Can Tiger Woods solve the unemployment crisis? What did Barack Obama drive to pick up his Nobel Prize? And a mad scientist's take on global warming. VIEW OUR GALLERY of the week's best political cartoons.
