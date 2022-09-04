The Weeknd Cuts L.A. Concert Short Mid-Show
CAN’T FEEL MY VOICE
The Weeknd cut his Los Angeles stadium show short on Saturday night, telling the crowd he lost his voice and couldn’t perform anymore. “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he explained in the middle of performing the hit “Can’t Feel My Face,” according to Billboard. “I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.” He then took to Twitter to explain how he felt his voice go out after his first song and how his “heart dropped.” The singer promised fans a new date, though his L.A. date (the second of two) marked his final stop on the North American leg of the tour. He’s next set to perform two make-up dates in Toronto on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.