The Weeknd’s HBO Max Series Promises Sex, Singers, and Plenty of Sleaze

It promises to be “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” replete with sex, cocaine, and scantily-clad partiers in darkly-lit rooms.

At a Saturday night concert, The Weeknd premiered the trailer for his new show, The Idol. Set to stream on HBO Max, the series follows the life of a pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp, as she falls into a romantic relationship with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader, played by the Weeknd himself.

Masterminded by Euphoria director Sam Levinson as well as the rap icon, The Idol will immerse viewers in what is teased as the alternately sexy and chaotic world of the modern music industry. The trailer cuts quickly between shots of champagne sprays, huge mansions, and a sunglasses-clad Depp lounging on the Weeknd in a red leather convertible.

As the narrator, who is presumably directing a dance rehearsal, commands us to “lick it, spank it, drop it,” the characters do just that, with a pair of frilly white underwear falling to the floor.

“Camera, money!” the instructor bellows. Hundred-dollar bills appear on the screen, followed by a bong, a knife, and an artfully-lit grapefruit. Electronic music bumps the trailer along, an unrelenting stream of alcohol and doomed lust.

The Idol cast boasts other big names, including Troye Sivan and Tunde Adebimpe. A six-episode mini series, the show will bring the drugged-up underbelly of the music scene to our living rooms, albeit briefly. Though an official start date has not been announced, the trailer, in blocky red letters, swears that the show is “coming soon”—and with it, plenty of glamorous sleaze.