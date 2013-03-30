The Week’s Best Longreads for March 30, 2013

The Master Marc Fisher, The New Yorker

A charismatic teacher enthralled his students. Was he abusing them?

Long Night at TodayJoe Hagan, New York

Matt Lauer and the spectacular meltdown of NBC’s number-one morning show.

How Samsung Became #1Sam Grobart, Businessweek

The South Korean conglomerate wins at smartphones because of its size—and the paranoia of Chairman Lee Kun Hee.

Cruel and Unusual PunishmentMatt Taibbi, Rolling Stone

While Wall Street crooks walk, thousands sit in California prisons for life over crimes as trivial as stealing socks.

The Passion of Lew WallaceJohn Swansburg, Slate

The incredible story of how a disgraced Civil War general became one of the best-selling novelists in American history.

My Gucci AddictionBuzz Bissinger, GQ

My name is Buzz Bissinger. I am 58 years old, the best-selling author of Friday Night Lights, father of three, husband. And I am a shopaholic

