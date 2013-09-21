The Week’s Best Longreads for September 21, 2013

"The Plot to Kill Obamacare"

by Jonathan Chait, New York.

The doomed goal of destroying the President Obama’s signature legislative achievement hasn’t lost any of its power to drive Republicans mad. Here are the plots they’ve tried, and the ones they’re still planning to try.

"A Town Destroyed for What Two People Did"

by Katie J.M. Baker, Jezebel.

A year after a shocking rape controversy and an even more shocking local response, a writer visits a town still feeling the effects of being vilified around the world. “From my office in New York, I could rally against rape culture without sympathizing with any of these people,” she writes. “In Steubenville, I couldn’t look them in the eye and tell them I thought they were necessary collateral damage.”

"How the NFL Fleeces Taxpayers"

by Gregg Easterbrook, The Atlantic.

Public subsidies, tax breaks, and exorbitant salaries—it's time to stop enriching the league, and the feudal lords who own its teams.

"Sexting, Shame and Suicide"

by Nina Burleigh, Rolling Stone.

A shocking tale of sexual assault in the Digital Age.

"The Iron Pipe of Swedish Neo-Fascism"

by Daniel Strand, Vice.

The strange, chilling rise of Sweden’s neo-fascist New Democrats.

"The Georgia Militia Murders"

by Caitlin Dickson, The Daily Beast.

Can the army be held responsible for the actions of a few rogue soldiers? Caitlin Dickson pieces together a sordid tale of drugs, guns, and a plot to overthrow the U.S. government that left two civilians dead.

